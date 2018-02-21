PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is dead and five others are injured, including some children, after a gunman opens fire on a driver in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Broad Street and Grange Avenue in the Fern Rock section of the city.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found a van crashed into a building.

Inside the van police found a 23-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

Five others were found inside the van, including two women in their 20s, and two girls and one boy, between the ages of 2 and 6 years old. Police say some of the passengers were bleeding, but it’s unclear if they sustained injuries from the crash or glass from the shooting.

Police say the van was struck five times.

According to witnesses, the shooter opened fire when the van was traveling north on Broad Street.

Police believe after the driver was shot, she crossed over all lanes of Broad Street before crashing into a building on the 5800 block of Old York Road.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.