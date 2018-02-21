BREAKING: Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Northbound Lanes On Northeast Extension In Bucks County
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident on the Northeast Extension in Bucks County is blocking all northbound lanes.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Police say first responders were dispatched for the multi-vehicle accident on I-476 by Mile Marker 41 in Milford Township around 10:20 a.m.

At least two tractor-trailers and two box trucks are involved in the accident.

Injuries have been reported, but it is not yet known the exact number or the extent of their injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are putting into a “Plan X” which is shutting down and rerouting traffic.

