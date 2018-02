PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To celebrate Black History Month, students at Wyncote Elementary School showed off their knowledge Wednesday in an African-American History Bee.

“Who was the chess master in 1999?”

“Maurice Ashley.”

The students prepared so well, Principal Dr. Crystal Clark says they buzzed right through the bee; 100 questions answered with no winner.

“I am so proud of them,” Clark said. “They’ve been studying for over a month.”

For the 3rd and 4th grade finalists, this was much better than a normal school day.

“Really fun. We learned about African-Americans, about their heritage and culture.”

“I get to learn new things that I haven’t known before.”

Since there was no winner, Principal Clark says they will get the five finalists together again soon to see who’s victorious.