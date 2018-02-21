WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump Holds Listening Session With Students, Teachers Following Deadly School Shooting
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Dozens of students walked out of a South Jersey high school on Wednesday to raise awareness against gun violence.

Students at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees staged a walkout following last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Students Stage Walkouts To Remember, Protest After Florida School Shooting

The students gathered in the parking lot for the demonstration.

Students also staged walkouts at schools across South Florida to protest gun violence.

Students carried large signs, each listing the name of a school where a shooting has taken place, along with the date of the shooting and the number of dead. Others carried signs with #NeverAgain.

Florida Lawmaker’s Aide Fired After Claiming High School Students Are ‘Actors’

Today is the one-week anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

