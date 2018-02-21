VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Dozens of students walked out of a South Jersey high school on Wednesday to raise awareness against gun violence.
Students at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees staged a walkout following last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.
The students gathered in the parking lot for the demonstration.
Students also staged walkouts at schools across South Florida to protest gun violence.
Students carried large signs, each listing the name of a school where a shooting has taken place, along with the date of the shooting and the number of dead. Others carried signs with #NeverAgain.
Today is the one-week anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
