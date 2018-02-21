PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local organization is using happy hour to get people registered to vote.

In an effort to get voters out to their polling places for the 2018 midterm elections, Young Involved Philadelphia held a voter registration happy hour Wednesday at the Field House bar in Center City. It’s something organizer Nathan Adams says is important as they look to reach out to all kinds of people.

“Having it in a less formal setting, I find, gives people an opportunity to be more open and to really talk to each other in a very straight forward and welcoming way,” Adams said.

Rebekah Gable with Young Involved Philadelphia says not only do they want to get people to the polls, they want to help create an informed voter.

“We have 35 seats in the House and 33 Senate seats available to be contested this year,” Gable said, “so it’s really important that people register early and learn about the elections, especially considering the talk of redistricting that’s going on in the state.”

During the happy hour people who came out also got to connect with The Committee of Seventy, the office of the commissioners and Philly 3.0, all of which are organization that work with issues surrounding voters and elections.