SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A sticky situation is causing a mess for motorists in New Jersey, Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer on I-295 in Salem County is leaking tar on the roadway – causing some vehicles to get stuck.

It happened on I-295 Southbound, between RT-130 South/Commodore Barry Bridge and RT-48.

Around 20 to 30 cars have pulled over on the side of the road. There have also been reports of some vehicles getting flat tires and others getting stuck in the tar.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area until about 7am.

 

