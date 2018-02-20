Philadelphia Zoo’s 37-Year-Old Polar Bear Coldilocks Dies

Credit: Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Zoo is mourning the loss of one its polar bears.

The zoo announced Tuesday 37-year-old Coldilocks was euthanized due to a serious decline in her health.

Coldilocks was the oldest bear in the country.

She was born Dec. 13, 1980 at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York, and arrived at Philadelphia Zoo on Oct. 6, 1981.

She became one of the Zoo’s most cherished animals.

“We are truly saddened this week – Coldilocks will be greatly missed.” says Dr. Andy Baker, Chief Operating Officer. “Her long and healthy life is a testimony to nutrition and veterinary attention she received, and to the generations of keepers who cared for and about her over her lifetime.”

Zoo officials say Coldilocks surpassed the typical polar bear lifespan of about 23 years.

Those wanting to make a donation in Coldilock’s honor should visit http://philadelphiazoo.org/PBIDonate put her name in the honor section and the address should be Philadelphia Zoo.