PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Nearly 40 high school students involved in the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia spent the day Tuesday at city hall shadowing city representatives –to see first hand how the government is run.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Newsome-Little, of the Wynnefield PAL center, was selected to be “Mayor for the day.”

“PAL inspires honor integrity and service I am blessed to receive this opportunity and I thank you,” said one student.

Mayor Jim Kenney was laughing when he added, “Two weeks ago I was replaced by Jason Kelce and today I am replaced by Jordan so I think I should go to Florida and say goodbye.”

Seventeen-year-old Ashley Smith paired with a representative from the city’s Department of Commerce.

“I want to learn how to like manage money cause she told me what she does, she controls like businesses over the city,” Ashley said. “Because when I get older I want to be a fashion designer and have my own clothing line and everything.”

The teens were selected to participate in PAL day at Philadelphia’s city hall because of their excellence in athletics and academics.