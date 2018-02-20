PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On February 23rd, 2016, James Walke III walked into his mother’s kitchen to kiss her goodbye, before heading out of the door to spend time with old friends in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

“He gave me a real big hug and a kiss. And I said, ‘What’s that for?’ And he said, ‘Oh, just let you know mom, I love you.’ And I said, ‘I love you too son, be careful,’” Walke’s mother, Yuillio Robbins says.

Just hours later, a family friend called Robbins, and told her Walke had been shot several times in the middle of 16th Street, near Luzerne Street.

“I said, ‘Is he alive?’ And she said, ‘Yea, I think he’s breathing, but there’s so much blood!’” Robbins raced to Temple University hospital, and was greeted by one of the lead doctors.

“I said, “Oh my God, is my son dead?’ And he said, “Yes. I am so sorry. I am so sorry to give you the news,’” says Robbins. “I just dropped.”

Walke was shot several times in the torso.

“He said it was just too many bullets around his heart chamber. He said it was like 13 bullets (my son) received.”

Walke was a father of two young boys.

“How someone could have so much hatred in their heart to just want to slaughter him, and he was pleading for his life,” says Robbins. “It’s been a nightmare, every single day.”

She says Walke was a good man, who worked hard and loved his family.

“Always looked out for people, just a good person,” she says. “And he did a lot of carpentry work. He was a hard worker. He was an amazing person, amazing young man.”

Now Robbins fights for answers for both her son, and grandsons.

“I know somebody out there knows something about my boy. Please speak up, because your family member could be next,” she says. “It won’t bring James back, but it will bring me justice and possibly save someone else’s life and save another person’s life, and save mother from the agony of what I am going through.”

She says she has forgiven whoever pulled the trigger.

“But he needs to be behind bars,” she says. “I wouldn’t wish death on him, I don’t want his mother to go through what I am going through, but he needs to be behind bars for the rest of his life, for what he did to my son.”

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Callers to Philadelphia’s Police Department may remain anonymous: 215-686-TIPS