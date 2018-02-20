PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than a dozen people have been hospitalized after a SEPTA bus and tractor-trailer collided in the city’s Frankford section, Tuesday morning.
It happened on Frankford Avenue at Orthodox Street, around 5:30 a.m.
SEPTA officials say a Route 5 bus that was travelling north on Frankford Avenue came into contact with a tractor-trailer that was turning onto Frankford Avenue from Orthodox Street.
All 15 passengers that were on the bus were taken to Einstein Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word on the driver of the tractor-trailer.
Rt 3 & 5 buses are detoured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.