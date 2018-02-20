Dense Fog Advisory: For Region Until 10 A.M
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than a dozen people have been hospitalized after a SEPTA bus and tractor-trailer collided in the city’s Frankford section, Tuesday morning.

It happened on Frankford Avenue at Orthodox Street, around 5:30 a.m.

Tractor-Trailer Leaking Tar On I-295, Some Vehicles Stuck 

SEPTA officials say a Route 5 bus that was travelling north on Frankford Avenue came into contact with a tractor-trailer that was turning onto Frankford Avenue from Orthodox Street.

All 15 passengers that were on the bus were taken to Einstein Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The bus driver was taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word on the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Rt 3 & 5 buses are detoured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch