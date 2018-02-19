HARRISBURG, PA. (CBS) — A top GOP legislative lawyer says the new map of Pennsylvania Congressional maps issued by the state Supreme Court Monday is “very likely” to be challenged in federal court.
Drew Crompton, counsel for the Senate’s top Republican, Joe Scarnati, said late Monday afternoon that analysis of the state Supreme Court’s Congressional map was ongoing. But regardless of what that analysis shows, Crompton says the battle is likely to continue in the federal courts on the principle of separation of powers.
Redrawn Map Spells Big Changes For Congressional Districts In Philly Region
“We believe this a legislative and executive function. It is in the U.S. Constitution stating exactly that. Now the judicial branch of Pennsylvania has decided to usurp that power,” Crompton said. “We stand by what the federal Constitution says. And that’s what’s going to be the essence of our federal action.”
In a dissenting opinion, one of the state Supreme Court’s Democrats, Max Baer, cites the U.S. Constitution’s delegation of districting to state legislatures and says he continues to believe that the “compressed schedule” created by the court did not give lawmakers a reasonable chance to legislate a new map.
PENNSYLVANIANS! If you’re like me, and don’t like the fact that a Dem-controlled supreme court drew these lines themselves, for the SAME reason you don’t like the previous map that was drawn by Republicans in power, to maintain that power…. then pick up a phone. Call your state reps and senators. Demand they CALL A VOTE on SB22 and HB722 (107 bipartisan co-sponsors already!)— for an independent committee of voters, without skin in the game, to draw the districts going forward. 21 other states draw their districts this way. No parties involved. No more conflict of interest. No more safely drawn districts, to silence voters. No more using gerrymandering as a weapon against politicians who don’t tow the party line. CALL NOW. If these bills don’t pass by June 30th, we have to wait another 10 years!!!