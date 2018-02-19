HARRISBURG, PA. (CBS) — A top GOP legislative lawyer says the new map of Pennsylvania Congressional maps issued by the state Supreme Court Monday is “very likely” to be challenged in federal court.

Drew Crompton, counsel for the Senate’s top Republican, Joe Scarnati, said late Monday afternoon that analysis of the state Supreme Court’s Congressional map was ongoing. But regardless of what that analysis shows, Crompton says the battle is likely to continue in the federal courts on the principle of separation of powers.

Redrawn Map Spells Big Changes For Congressional Districts In Philly Region

“We believe this a legislative and executive function. It is in the U.S. Constitution stating exactly that. Now the judicial branch of Pennsylvania has decided to usurp that power,” Crompton said. “We stand by what the federal Constitution says. And that’s what’s going to be the essence of our federal action.”

In a dissenting opinion, one of the state Supreme Court’s Democrats, Max Baer, cites the U.S. Constitution’s delegation of districting to state legislatures and says he continues to believe that the “compressed schedule” created by the court did not give lawmakers a reasonable chance to legislate a new map.