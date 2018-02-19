Filed Under:eagles 2017, Eagles Super Bowl Parade, Local TV, Septa, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released new video of Eagles Parade Day celebrations that resulted in destruction.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Fans Cheer On Eagles During Super Bowl Parade 

New surveillance footage shows several people standing on top of a SEPTA bus shelter, causing the roof to collapse.

Eagles Fans Damage Several Porta Potties After Climbing On Them 

It happened at the corner of 15th and JFK Boulevard back on Feb. 8.

If you recognize anybody in this video, police want to hear from you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch