PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released new video of Eagles Parade Day celebrations that resulted in destruction.
New surveillance footage shows several people standing on top of a SEPTA bus shelter, causing the roof to collapse.
It happened at the corner of 15th and JFK Boulevard back on Feb. 8.
If you recognize anybody in this video, police want to hear from you.