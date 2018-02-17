MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are on the scene as a teenage boy remains trapped inside of a cave in Lancaster County, according to our Harrisburg affiliate CBS21.

Emergency crews say they have been working to rescue the 15-year-old boy since 5:30 Saturday night.

This path seems to be the only way in and out for rescue crews working to free the 15-yr-old from the cave. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/BEmufrHrBh — Nathan Yerges (@yergesphotog) February 18, 2018

The boy is believed to have been exploring with a group when he fell 200 feet back in the cave.

Fire companies from Conestoga and Rawlinsville are working along side the Rescue Task Force to try and rescue the trapped teenager.

Fortunately, Tony Williams, public information officer for the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, says the boy is conscious and communicating with respondents.

They say their greatest concern at this time is the possibility of the teen getting hypothermia.