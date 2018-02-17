BREAKING: Officials: 1 Dead, 2 Firefighters Injured In Fox Chase House Fire ||  Winter Storm Warning: For Parts Of Our Region From 8 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday
MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are on the scene as a teenage boy remains trapped inside of a cave in Lancaster County, according to our Harrisburg affiliate CBS21.

Emergency crews say they have been working to rescue the 15-year-old boy since 5:30 Saturday night.

The boy is believed to have been exploring with a group when he fell 200 feet back in the cave.

Fire companies from Conestoga and Rawlinsville are working along side the Rescue Task Force to try and rescue the trapped teenager.

Fortunately, Tony Williams, public information officer for the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, says the boy is conscious and communicating with respondents.

They say their greatest concern at this time is the possibility of the teen getting hypothermia.

 

