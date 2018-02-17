PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An organization concerned with the policies of the current administration looked spreading awareness about the need to get involved, vote and pay attention to politics.
Tom Styer, founder of the “Need to Impeach” campaign says his organization specifically chose President’s Day weekend to organize 6,500 informational events across the country.
“I think the biggest point about the impeachment campaign is this has gotta be the biggest issue in the United States because it touches every other issue,” he said.
Attendee Luke Mitola, a sophomore at Temple University, explains what some of his biggest concerns are.
“Our president doesn’t fully believe in liberal democracy, and you know the way he’s been treating vulnerable groups, like immigrants come to mind and DREAMERs and DACA recipients it’s just been horrible,” he said.
Gabrielle Fink, a college of Arts and Sciences sophomore says her interest in politics began with Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
“So for me it seems almost ‘normal’ but I think it’s sad that it feels this way,” she said.