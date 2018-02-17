PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say one person is dead and two firefighters were injured after a blaze broke out in the Fox Chase section of the city.
The Philadelphia fire department says crews responded to a call of a residential fire that broke out along Verree Road near Faunce Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to officials, the victim, believed to be a 70-year-old woman, was found dead on the scene.
Officials also say two firefighters were transported to Torresdale Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The blaze was said of have been placed under control shortly before 8 p.m. and the cause of the fire has yet to be released.