NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey’s governor says President Trump’s new infrastructure plan slices funds from a much needed rail project connecting New York and Jersey, but he insists it must happen, because jobs depend on it.
The Gateway Project is a crucial link to the nation’s largest rail corridor and relies on Federal aid.
“It’s not optional, it’s pass/fail,” said Governor Phil Murphy.
Murphy says the President’s infrastructure proposal puts a large dent in how it will be funded.
“This is a fraction of what our state needs, or frankly, the country needs,” he said.
But says lawmakers from both New York and New Jersey are trying to figure out how to continue the tunnel’s construction.
“I still believe that this is enough of a multi-state matter, it’s enough of a national security matter, it’s enough of a bi-partisan matter, that by the end of the day, we will get to a good place,” said Murphy.