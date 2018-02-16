PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local girl scout troop has decided to hold a special cookie drive.
While folks are more than welcome to pick up a box of their favorite for themselves, the girls are hoping they will also purchase one for someone else.
“Troop 9552 from Our Lady of Calvary are doing a troop cookie booth in front of TJ Fluer Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Knights Road,” explained “cookie mom” Gina Gorski. “It is to benefit the soldiers overseas with the Girl Scouts program: Operation Cookies From Home. Our event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, rain or shine or snow, because our soldiers are out there in all weather.”
This event means a great deal to the Girl Scouts.
“I think it is a really cool event because the soldiers are not here to buy cookies, and so when we send it over to them they have cookies to remind them of home,” said nine-year-old Brooke, a fourth grade student at Philadelphia Academy Charter School.
TJ Fluer Funeral Home can be found at 11010 Knights Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.