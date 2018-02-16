PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The governor of Puerto Rico is in Philadelphia to seek aid for hurricane evacuees here, and to mobilize political forces.
Standing before a room fully of clergy at Esperanza College of Eastern University, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he’ll be meeting with Governor Wolf to enlist his help in having Pennsylvania declared a host state.
That would make the Keystone State eligible for federal housing aid for hurricane evacuees here. Rossello said Congress hesitated to fully help his island after the devastation of Maria, so political forces here need to mobilize.
“To demonstrate that we are organized and that we will fight for those who will fight for the people of Puerto Rico and that we will oppose those that oppose Puerto Rico,” Rossello said.
Rossello said U.S. citizens living in Puerto Rico are treated like second-class citizens, because they don’t have the right to vote.