SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) —One of Sea Isle’s biggest weekends is almost here, the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday and the Polar Bear Autism Run/Walk on Sunday.

“It’s just a great day, a lot of fun,” said Mike Monichetti of Mike’s Seafood, who helps organize the event. “Not only does it raise money but it promotes autism awareness.”

That’s why special education teacher Kristine Scarpaci makes the trip each year from Pittsburgh for this special weekend, and she believes early intervention is key.

“Every individual with autism is different. They say if you know one kid with autism, you’ve met one child with autism. No two people with autism are alike and I think that’s the biggest misconception,” Scarpaci said. “Early intervention starts at birth so as soon as you suspect something, be proactive. Definitely the earlier the better.”

For Monichetti, the cause his personal. He has two autistic children.

“The Lord knew I would do something about promoting autistic awareness, so I support that and I rally around that every day,” Monichetti said.

On a typical winter weekend, he estimates there are about 1200 people in Sea Isle. This weekend, he’s expecting 50,000.

“It was our best year to date last year and we’re hoping to top that this year,” he said.

The event raised $158,000 last year and money raised goes towards Autism Speaks and other groups.

So far, organizers say about 1500 people have registered for the 5K, and walk-up registration Sunday will be available. For more information, visit polarbearrunwalkforautism.com.