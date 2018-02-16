Winter Storm Watch: For Philadelphia Suburbs, Lehigh Valley And Poconos 7 P.M. Saturday Until 5 A.M. Sunday
MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pastor at a Medford Township church has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting five juveniles over a multi-year period ending in 2015.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says the assaults happened in Medford Township between 1999 and 2015.

Authorities arrested 74-year-old Harry L. Thomas in December of 2017.

Thomas was the pastor at Come Alive Church in Medford Township. He was also the co-founder of the Creation Festival, which is the nation’s largest Christian music festival.

On Friday, Thomas pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault.

Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas will be sentenced to up to 20 years in state prison for the crimes, with no parole eligibility.

His hearing is scheduled for June 22.

