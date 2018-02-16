PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s District Attorney has a new policy to let people charged with possessing small amounts of marijuana, off the hook.
DA Larry Krasner has told his assistant DA’s not to prosecute simple marijuana possession cases, and says his office has already gone to court to drop charges in about 50 outstanding cases.
“We made a determination to drop them all,” said Krasner.
This is only for simple possession, not possession with intent to distribute. Recent Philadelphia laws have made possession punishable by a citation and fine.
Krasner says the resources can be used to solve homicides, and he says this could mitigate racial disparities.
“Because we all know that these laws are not getting enforced at the Wawa in Chestnut Hill. These laws are getting enforced in neighborhoods that are poor and predominately black and brown,” said Krasner.
Krasner says he has spoken to Police Commissioner Richard Ross and he understands the policy.