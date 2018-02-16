MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) — Confederate flags are now banned from the annual Burlington County Farm Fair, held in July, after two flags displayed at last year’s event caused more than a little concern.
The private event is held on county property, which brought the freeholders into the discussion.
“On the last evening of the fair during the tractor parade, two of the participants in the parade had Confederate flags displayed on their tractors,” Freeholder Director Kate Gibbs told KYW Newsradio, “and we were informed by residents that they were uncomfortable with it being there and we agreed.”
That prompted the county to put pressure on organizers of the fair to change their policy, a process that took about six months to complete to everyone’s satisfaction.
“Folks are allowed to speak and display things that they want,” Gibbs added. “All this policy is doing is saying you can’t do it at this community fair.”
She says while those who displayed the flag insisted they were remembering those who took part in the Civil War, it was never their intent to stir racial tensions.