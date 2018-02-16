PHILADELPHIA CBS) — An elementary school in Chester County is giving its students a unique educational experience with some help from technology.
The Beaver Creek Elementary School is participating in the “Google Expeditions Pioneer Program.”
With the use of some phones — the students can take concepts that are normally in books and see them come to life.
Right now, the Google Expedition program is in its pilot phase.
It’s being tested in selected classrooms across the U.S. to get feedback from students and teachers.