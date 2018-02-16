PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil was held Friday night in Bucks County to honor those killed in the Florida school shooting.

It was followed by a discussion that focused on how to get elected officials to implement tougher gun control measures.

“We are out in numbers to let the community know we stand in support of the families of the victims who lost their lives and are injured in Florida,” said Barbara Simmons, executive director of the Peace Center.

“We need to fix this because people are dying unnecessarily and it’s becoming a cruel world,” said one woman during Friday night’s gathering.

Simmons says, “One of the things they can do is pass legislation to ban assault weapons.”

But not so fast, says Maj Toure–a Second Amendment activist and founder of Black Guns Matter.

“We’re a firearms safety, training and education organization. We go around to areas around the country and inform people about their Second Amendment rights,” said Toure.

Toure says the answer to limiting gun violence isn’t a blanket policy, like banning a specific type of firearm.

“We don’t then get to throw away everybody’s freedoms because a small minority of people want to do the wrong thing or be negligent,” said Toure.

But he believes a focus on mental health could help.

“This is a mental issue. It’s not a firearms issue. That firearm didn’t get up, float up in the air and commit this atrocity,” Toure said.