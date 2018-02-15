Filed Under:Local TV

ROCHESTER, Minn. (CBS) — There is breathtaking video on YouTube of a woman doing something for the first time after a life-changing surgery.

‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts

Jennifer Jones, a lung transplant recipient, says she’s never been able to breathe normally but now she can, thanks to an anonymous person who made the choice to become a donor.

She underwent surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota last October.

Eagles Fan To Get His Replica Lombardi Trophy Back

The 40-year-old Jones has cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that blocks airways over time.

FBI: Partygoer Stole $4.5 Million Statue’s Left Thumb After Selfie At Franklin Institute

The video of her breathing has gone viral, with over 1 million views on YouTube.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch