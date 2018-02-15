ROCHESTER, Minn. (CBS) — There is breathtaking video on YouTube of a woman doing something for the first time after a life-changing surgery.
Jennifer Jones, a lung transplant recipient, says she’s never been able to breathe normally but now she can, thanks to an anonymous person who made the choice to become a donor.
She underwent surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota last October.
The 40-year-old Jones has cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that blocks airways over time.
The video of her breathing has gone viral, with over 1 million views on YouTube.