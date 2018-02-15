TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has ordered flags lowered to half staff on Tuesday to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
But he wants to go further than that.
Speaking at a New Jersey Transit event in Trenton, Murphy expressed condolences heard time and again when these tragedies occur, then added “We need action. The words are not enough. The expressions of sympathy are not enough. We must act.”
The Governor, who was talking gun control at a round table event on Tuesday in Cherry Hill, repeated his call for enhanced background checks on anyone who wants to buy a gun.
“I particularly call out the gun lobby that separates the will of the people from the actions in Congress,” Murphy added.
Poll after poll shows widespread, bipartisan support for stronger checks on people who want to buy a gun, yet the Governor said those lobbyists and their Congressional supporters find ways time and again to forestall change.