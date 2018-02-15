CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A young girl has died after police say she was struck and killed while riding her bike on Thursday afternoon in Camden.
It happened around 4 p.m. near on the 400 block of State Street.
Police say an 84-year-old man jumped a curb and struck the young girl and a 40-year-old man sitting on his steps. There’s no relationship between the victims, said police.
The girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died. The male victim was also transported and is currently listed in stable condition.
Police are still waiting to talk to the driver of the vehicle who is still in the hospital. It’s still unknown what caused the accident.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating.