YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor has lashed out against the city’s first homicide of the year in a Facebook rant, saying whoever is responsible is “going straight to hell.”
Authorities say 32-year-old Matthew Bell was shot and killed inside his home in York around 8 p.m. Monday. An unidentified 17-year-old male was also hit and injured in the shooting.
York Mayor Michael Helfrich said on Facebook Live Tuesday Bell was struck from behind while holding a 1-year-old baby. The Democrat continued saying, “When you’re just randomly shooting up places, my God, you’re going straight to hell.”
Police have not identified any suspects.
An investigation is ongoing.
