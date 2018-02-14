WHITEHALL, Pa. (CBS) – A church in Pennsylvania is making it fast and easy to get your ashes on Ash Wednesday.
St. John’s UCC in Fullerton is offering “Ash N Dash,” a drive-through service for the churchgoer that’s always “on the go.”
The quick prayer will be offered Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and at 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the church at 575 Grape St.
Christians will attend services Wednesday and have the sign of the cross made in ashes on their foreheads, to remind them to repent over the next 40 days.
Lent ends with Easter Sunday.
A more traditional service will also be held at St. John’s at 7 p.m.
Ashes will be distributed throughout the day at Christian churches all over our area.
