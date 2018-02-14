Philadelphia (CBS) – In one week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz helped his team win the Super Bowl, got engaged to his best friend, and filled in for Vice President Mike Pence at the National Prayer Breakfast Dinner in Washington, D.C. Not bad.

Wentz tells The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he probably couldn’t ever imagine it playing out like that, but he’s not surprised because “God is always at work.”

“Obviously, it sounds pretty crazy, but throughout everything in my life that’s ever brought me, I kind of learned to just never be shocked by what God is doing. He just continually blows me away, keeps me in awe. I’ve seen God do these things too many times already, that I shouldn’t be surprised anymore, cause He is definitely working in and through me, and in and through the people in my life. It’s incredible.”

Wentz spoke with Stigall about his AO1 Foundation’s first charity softball game on June 1 out at Citizens Bank Park, which will feature Wentz and other Eagles players. Tickets are on sale through www.AO1Foundation.org.

Hear more from Wentz about the goals of the AO1 Foundation, his faith, where he proposed to his fiance and what his go-to junk food is in the podcast below.