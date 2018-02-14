NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A University of Delaware student was robbed at gunpoint on campus early Wednesday morning.
University police say the 21-year-old male student was robbed around 2:40 a.m. in a parking lot near the Thomas McKean Residence Hall on the Laird Campus.
Police say the victim was walking toward the residence hall when two suspects approached him. One of the suspects pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim, while the other tackled him to the ground.
Police say the suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.
The suspects then fled the area in an older model gold or tan Chrysler sedan.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
One of the male suspects is described as about 5-foot-10, with an average build and a long beard. The second male suspect is described as 6-foot-4, with an average build.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact University of Delaware Police at 302-831-2222.