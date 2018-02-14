PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks one week since the Eagles victory parade and the streets department is now asking for the public’s help as they work to put the city back in order from all the trash.

Immediately following the party down Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway, workers plucked 70 tons of bottles, wrappers, confetti and more from streets and trashcans, according to Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams.

“That was the largest event for solid waste that we have ever picked up in the history of Philadelphia,” he said.

ALSO READ: High School Football Programs Look To Test Video Replay In New Jersey

Even though some rubbish remains..

“We know that there may be some trouble spots that still remain and we encourage residents to call those things in,” he said.

City resident groups, like the South of South Neighborhood Association, have held cleanup days to help pitch in to collect the remaining junk.

“Of course we would love for people to help out and assist when they see litter conditions, but the one thing we want to do is we want to know about where these litter conditions are so we can address it,” he said.

Williams is urges people to call 3-1-1 so litter complaints can be tracked by city officials.