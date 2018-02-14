PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Charter School advocates are complaining that the School Reform Commission is being “unreasonable and unfair” by moving to change its policy on how charters operate. They want the SRC to “table” the amendment during its meeting Thursday.

During a protest outside School District Headquarters, a group of charter school leaders, parents and students presented a letter to the SRC.

Amy Hollister, CEO of Northwood Academy Charter School, says the SRC’s proposed amendment encroaches on their autonomy.

“These burdensome and harmful new regulations don’t serve the interest of any single one of my students,” she said.

Hollister says it’s an “overreach” into areas that are fundamental to their independence, by requiring SRC approval for nearly any change in daily operations, like curriculum.

Christopher Johnson, an alumnus at KIPP Philadelphia Schools, who now works at KIPP, wonders why it’s being pushed through in what he calls “such a non-collaborative manner.”

“There is no urgent need to pass Policy 406,” he said. “The district’s current policy is adequate.”

The School District says the policy would give charter schools the ability to amend their charters during their term – something charters can not do right now because of a recent court ruling.