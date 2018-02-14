PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur weighed in on Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao saying on Tuesday that raising the federal gas tax to pay for transportation funding was a possibility.

“I don’t know if that can get done politically,” MacArthur told The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210AM WPHT. “I think there are other things under consideration, including adding a fee to goods that are being flown out of airports.”

MacArthur believes there is enough “political will” to move forward on ”infrastructure, in both parties.”

“A group of people will sit down and figure out different ways to pay for it and move it forward,” he said.

He agreed with President Donald Trump’s plan, adding, “It’s not the only way, but it is a good way to think about it, the federal government puts up some of the money but states and the private sector also have to play a meaningful role.

“The two big issues remaining for this year are immigration and infrastructure, we are going to be swallowed alive by debt payments if we don’t get a higher workforce participation rate,” MacArthur said. “We have to think about how to help the millions of people that are able bodied and not working today and show them that it doesn’t pay to stay home. These are the things we can do to help grow the economy.”