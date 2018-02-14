PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawyers for the popular rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill have been granted an appeal hearing after claiming not only was he wrongfully convicted, but one of the arresting officers lied under oath.
In court papers, Mill’s lawyers say a now-retired Philadelphia police officer, Reginald Graham, lied on the stand about what happened surrounding Mill’s 2007 arrest and two other former cops can back up their claims.
Mill’s attorneys point to a report that names Graham among a number of officers known by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to have a history of lying.
They say Graham’s testimony was contradicted in sworn statements by two former Philadelphia police officers Jeffrey Walker and Gerold Gibson.
Both Walker and Gibson were tossed from the force and convicted on theft charges.
Officials would not give comment as Mill remains confined to a Chester prison.
Mill’s upcoming hearing, also known as a “post-conviction relief appeal,” has been scheduled for April.