PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed and wounded multiple students, a former Philadelphia police chief calls for stricter gun laws.
Former Philadelphia police commissioner Charles Ramsey says there should be changes to the guns laws in this country to help prevent mass shootings like the one that took place at high school in Parkland, Florida.
“I don’t know if anything is going to happen,” Ramsey said. “I doubt it. I have absolutely no faith in our congress or elected officials to do anything.”
He says school should be one of the safest places for children, and school shootings should be a wake up call that gun laws need to change.
“If Sandy Hook did not cause us to really rethink,” he said. “Then this certainly won’t either. It’s a shame, but it won’t.”
Ramsey adds that no matter how you look at them, the shootings are tragedies and something needs done about them.