PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers showed some Valentine’s Day love to a family with a child battling leukemia.
It was love at first sight as the O’Malley family gazed upon their recently renovated home, thanks to the Philadelphia Flyers.
“Amazing,” said father Sean O’Malley. “It’s like our wildest dreams came true.”
Five-year-old Maddy O’Malley has been fighting cancer for the last two years, but you couldn’t tell by the smile on her face when she saw all the work that was done inside.
“I like it,” she said. “My bedroom, all the stuff!”
READ: Charter School Advocates Protest SRC’s Proposed Policy Amendment
The Building Hope for Kids program has grown over the past seven years that has been led by Flyers wives.
Gina Valentine, girlfriend of Shayne Gostisbehere, helped paint and decorate.
“I really couldn’t think of a family more deserving than this,” she said.
Tara, Maddy’s mother, could barely answer when asked what the support means to their family.
“We’re just, we’re just really excited,” she said.