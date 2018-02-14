Philadelphia (CBS) – After six months since he left Fox News, former host Eric Bolling made an appearance on The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to discuss his work with President Donald Trump on the opioid crisis.

“The president has been completely involved in this and empathetic to the situation. He has called several times. I’ve met with him personally and with the opioid counsel. I’m just volunteering my time and my story. There’s going to be an initiative, they don’t want me to leak it. It’ll be up in the coming days, where you’ll be able to tell your story. My story is on tape next to the surgeon general’s story. The two of us and the president’s videos will be able to read and watch and you can add your own. That’ll come out in the next few days.”

Bolling lost his son, Eric, in September after an overdose. Bolling joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for his first network show appearance since his son’s passing. Bolling told Dom how shocked he was with the outreach by several networks to share his story.

“A lot of people wanted the first interview, I‘ll be honest with you. I said ‘Joe [Scarborough] when I’m ready, and when Adrienne [Bolling’s wife] are ready to reenter the public domain, I’m definitely going to do it with you.’ He’s been terrific. I’ll tell you, on CNN, another rival network that I’ve been used to fighting with the last 10 years, Van Jones and Don Lemon reached out throughout this whole process as well. It’s across the board, this has no politics, it’s killing everybody.’

Bolling hopes that parents will learn something with his own experience and through the opioid counsel, that it is not impossible to have a conversation with children about this crisis. It’s a must-have conversation.

“If you watch my Twitter account, you’ll see that parents are always saying, ‘I just don’t know how to have this conversation with my kid.’ Well, you have to. I’ll never forget this with my son, you know when I was getting worried [I asked] “Eric what’s going on?’ He said ‘Dad, I got this.’ And he didn’t. You just can’t listen to them; you have to be part of their lives and have the discussions and if you think there is an issue, absolutely get more help. I think that’s the side that people kind of ignore, they think ‘oh well, they took it, then they died and that’s their own fault.’ But there’s a lot of people that don’t even realize that this can happen.”