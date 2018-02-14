BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) —Police in Bucks County say they are looking for two brothers in connection with their stepfather’s stabbing last Tuesday.
Alberto Alvarado-Rodriguez and Christopher Alvarado are wanted on attempted homicide and assault-related charges.
Bensalem police say they responded to the incident at Berkeley Trace Apartments in the 3800 block of Bensalem Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The Alvarado brothers, who are the stepsons of the victim Luis Calderon, allegedly assaulted and stabbed Calderon before leaving his residence on Feb. 6, according to police.
The brothers were also joined by a third person during the stabbing, police say.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Alberto Alvarado-Rodriguez or Christopher Alvarado is asked to contact police immediately at 215-633-3719.