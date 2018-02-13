BREAKING: Police: Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Bedroom; 3 Knives Recovered
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Authorities are investigating after they found a woman stabbed to death inside an apartment on Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The discovery was made around 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of Oxford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police tell CBS3 that a 68-year-old woman was found unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds in a bedroom. Police also say three knives were recovered at the scene.

The woman has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

