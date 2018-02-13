PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Black Panther” is the latest Marvel movie full of action and special effects of course to arrive in theaters, and thanks to a local principal, some area students will soon discover this blockbuster teaches a powerful lesson as well.

A superhero hailing from Africa hits theaters Friday, with the release of “Black Panther” and the anticipation is growing.

“I’ve been waiting for this movie for a long time,” said sixth-grader Christopher Briggs, who will be watching on Feb. 20 with his fourth through eighth-grade classmates from Bethune Mary McLeod School in North Philadelphia.

“I already knew it was going to be a wonderful movie. You can just tell from the title; it’s going to be a great movie,” Briggs said.

It’s a field trip arranged by the principal of the school, Jamina Clay-Dingle.

“A lot of our students have some financial difficulties,” she said.

So, Clay-Dingle set up a Go Fund Me page and sudents also sold hot dogs and pretzels.

So much money came in that each student only has to pay about $2.

Seeing a superhero movie on a school day is really cool but the learning experience will reach far beyond the theater.

“All of these beautiful things that represent African-American children,” Clay-Dingle said. “They now see images in a major movie that look just like them. That’s what we want to put in front of our children, that idea that they can see themselves as something.”

The significance of “Black Panther” isn’t lost on those who star on the big screen.

“If we are able to give any little girl that sort of validation and that sort of confirmation of her worth and wanting to explore all that she can be, I mean, that’s everything,” established actress Danai Gurira said.

“Hopefully it changes the general idea of what being an African is,” renowned actress Lupita Nyong’o said. “Too often times we see Africa as a place that is wanting and here it’s a place that you want to go.”

“It’s not just a movie; it’s become its own thing,” leading man Chadwick Boseman said. “It’s a movement. People are excited about the cultural aspect of it.”

“Black Panther” is already on track to have the biggest February opening ever.