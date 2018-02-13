BREAKING: Police: Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Bedroom; 3 Knives Recovered
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Valentine’s Day is about showing you care, and so the Philadelphia Animal Welfare society is asking the community to send a little love to their adoptable pets.

Melissa Levy with PAWS says for Valentine’s Day this year you could make a special donation to show some love to a homeless pet of your choice.

“Chose an animal from the list of adoptable pets and make a donation in their honor,” she said.

Levy explains that PAWS uses these efforts to not only support the organization but animals waiting for an forever home.

“It’s a way to raise awareness and raise money to care for them and rescue more in their place once we find them a home,” she said.

Levy adds PAWS relies heavily on donations because they are 100 percent donor funded, so if you’re looking to make someone’s Valentine’s Day special head over to their website and share the love.

