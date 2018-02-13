FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friendly’s has a limited-edition flavor it wants to unleash on your taste buds and it pays a funny homage to New England’s rocky streets.

The franchise founded in Springfield, Massachusetts has an ice cream flavor called “Nor’Easter Pothole.”

It’s described as “chocolate ice cream swirled with black tar fudge crème cookie gravel and chocolate asphalt chips.”

Nor’Easter Pothole is one of 10 limited edition flavors, including “Purple Potamus” and “Ice Cream Cake.” There is no word on how long it will be available in stores.

