PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday.
After winning the Super Bowl, Foles explained why failure is important and the quote went viral.
Foles talked about the quote on Tuesday’s show with Ellen.
“It was almost paralyzing to go back and play,” Foles said, in regards to thinking about retiring years ago. “And I prayed about it, and I realized that the tougher decision — the thing I was more afraid of, was to go back and play. I would have been fine going a different way in life…but I knew to make more growth, I had to go back in and face that fear.”