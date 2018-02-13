PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is Fat Tuesday and many people, as they do each year, are flocking to a bakery in Mayfair to get their special treats for the day.

This is the day before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent on the Christian Calendar. So, before the fasting comes the fastnachts. That means a long line out the door at Hagele’s Bakery in Mayfair. The first in line, a little before five in the morning, was Matt Finnegan.

“It’s part of the tradition. My family always did it,” said Matt Finnegan.

In fact, we spoke with Matt’s dad Jack last year.

“You want to get your goodies in before your time is over. You’ve got 40 days of Lent.”

But Matt explains his dad is missing in action.

“My dad’s not feeling so hot in the hospital so it’s up to me today.”

So, Matt hopes one of his favorite treats will make him feel a little better.

“I don’t know how many my dad would be allowed to eat right now so, I’ll probably get a little less this year.”