By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Eagles enthusiasm continues, a few entrepreneurs are trying to profit from the name of the team’s now-famous trick play.

Several entrepreneurs are trying to lay claim to the name “Philly Special.”

In the days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received five applications to trademark “Philly Special” for use on clothing, hats, and in one application, a cheesesteak.

Michael Burns, an intellectual property attorney with the law firm DLA Piper, isn’t representing any of the applicants and wouldn’t speculate on their chances of success. He says if any are, there would be a comment period.

“If, for example, another party thinks that for whatever reason ‘Philly Special’ should not be registered, they will have an opportunity to come in and argue their point if they choose to,” he said.

Burns says it typically takes six months to a year before trademark applications are approved.

