HUTCHINSON, Kan. (CBS) – The race for Governor of Kansas includes a true underdog.

Terran Woolley says after reading through some bylaws and requirements for Kansas governor, he realized his dog, Angus p. Woolley, really could run for office.

Amazon Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 

Woolley feels Angus has the qualities and traits to make a good governor.

“I do believe he is a caring, nurturing individual who cares about the best for humanity and all creatures, other than squirrels,” said Terran Woolley.

While there’s nothing specific that says a dog cannot run to lead the state, the Secretary of State’s Office says man’s best friend is not capable of the responsibilities required of the governor.

