PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple’s 2018 football schedule has been released.
Date | Opponent | TV
Saturday, September 1 Villanova TBD
Saturday, September 8 Buffalo TBD
Saturday, September 15 at Maryland TBD
Th./Sat., September 20/22 *Tulsa ESPN
Saturday, September 29 at Boston College TBD
Saturday, October 6 *ECU TBD
Saturday, October 13 *at Navy TBD
Saturday, October 20 *Cincinnati TBD
Saturday, October 27 — BYE —
Thursday, November 1 *at UCF ESPN
Saturday, November 10 *at Houston TBD
Saturday, November 17 *USF TBD
Saturday, November 24 *at UConn TBD
Saturday, December 1 AAC Championship Game ABC/ESPN
*- American Athletic Conference game
“We are very excited about our schedule for the 2018 season,” said Temple head coach Geoff Collins. “We witnessed it with our Gasparilla Bowl victory and are seeing it with the Philadelphia Eagles; Philadelphia is a die-hard football town. The start of the season cannot get here soon enough. I know our players are excited for our alumni, fans and student body to ‘Fill the Linc in ‘18’ with this exciting home schedule.”
Related: Torrey Smith On Philly Special: ‘Probably Illegal, But Jeffery Checked With Ref’
The Owls are coming off three straight seasons with a winning record and a bowl berth. The 2017 season, Collins’ first, ended with a 7-6 record and a 28-3 win in the 2017 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
Season tickets (in select locations) are on sale now at 215-204-TIXX (8499) or go to OwlsTix.com for details.