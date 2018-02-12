PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — The stock market is volatile, but a money manager in Center City Philadelphia says there’s a bright side and investors have plenty of prospects going forward.
It’s been up, it’s been down. However, investors can rest assured, the stock market is complicated, but not impossible to navigate. And even in this volatile climate, there’s plenty of prospects for growth, according to Howard Trauger of Carnegie Investment Counsel.
“The future is bright,” Trauger said. “This is a good time to be looking at value stocks. Value investing is more for less, and the opportunity to buy into a stock that is down.”
And Trauger explains that growth stocks carry greater risk, but also a greater opportunity for higher return, while value stocks offer dependability, and in this market we can benefit from both.
“This is a market where we are looking for good, dependable value, and the fact that the market is down provides a better opportunity to buy growth stocks at value prices.”
In the end, Trauger says the market drop isn’t the end of the world.
“The sky is not falling,” he said.