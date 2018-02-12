PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles winning the Super Bowl has annoyed many people, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“The muffled voice you have been hearing is me screaming in my pillow over not being here and seeing Philadelphia,” Jones said before the Super Bowl via Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The Eagles defeated the Patriots to win Super Bowl LII, 41-33, on February 4th. It was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory and fourth NFL championship victory.
Jones’ Cowboys have five Super Bowl titles, but the last one came in 1995. The Cowboys are 3-9 in the playoffs since that 1995 Super Bowl season.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter